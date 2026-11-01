The rumors were quite strong regarding the possibility of double elimination with Jhansi and Rohit this week. The makers have brought a big surprise when Jhansi was out of the house. Bigg Boss has asked the contestants inside the house to point out one unfit contestant, and most of them pointed at Rohit. The fans are protesting against this process of elimination as the makers have totally ignored the public voting.

Fan Demands Transparency

Rohit is very popular outside the house. Even recently, he has won some of the unofficial polls on the internet. Fans feel that the makers have done great injustice by giving priority to the decision of the contestants over audience votes. The viewers are questioning the relevance of doing public voting when it doesn’t matter. We can see slogans such as 'Justice for Rohit' and 'Ban Bigg Boss Telugu 10' on X. It is alleged that the makers have been targeting Rohit from the beginning of the show.