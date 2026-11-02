Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on November 2, displaying a handwritten note for fans at Mannat as his residence received a stunning 'King' movie makeover and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated in tribute.

'I Am Not Afraid Of Being Overshadowed by Anyone'- SRK!

61 — that is the milestone Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached on November 2. Thousands of fans swarmed his Bandra residence to mark the occasion. To thank the crowds, the star put up a giant handwritten billboard message outside — expressing heartfelt appreciation for their affection.

Security considerations and ongoing renovation work at Mannat forced him to pause his traditional midnight balcony wave this year. Instead, a special projection display lit up the exterior to connect with the gathered fans.

Mannat Transformed for 'King'

"King Akela Kaafi Hai" — that dialogue teaser beamed across the sea-facing residence as November 2 turned Mannat into a glowing tribute to his upcoming film King. Projections displayed striking visuals of the star alongside the famous line.

Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link also lit up with photos and tribute displays celebrating his 61st birthday. Hundreds gathered near the landmark to view the illuminated tribute honoring the actor's career.

Special Musical Gift and Private Bash

'Tu Mil Jaaye' dropped as a special musical gift to mark the milestone. The romantic track from King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone. Vocalists Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi sing the track, which includes a special rap by Ed Sheeran.

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan later joined the star at South Mumbai's Taj Hotel for a private family gathering. Departing late at night after the celebration, he waved to waiting fans.

December 2026 Release Details

December 24, 2026 — that is when Siddharth Anand's action thriller King hits theaters worldwide. At 61 years of age, the actor remains set for a major festive re