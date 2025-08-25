Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 25th on JioCinema, later airing on Colors TV. Salman Khan hosts the six-month season themed "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," featuring 16 contestants including actors, influencers, and entrepreneurs

Bigg Boss 19 has officially returned, with Salman Khan once again hosting the much-anticipated reality show. Beginning August 25, the show will follow a new digital-first strategy, premiering at 9 pm on JioCinema’s JioHotstar before its television telecast at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

This year’s season is expected to be longer than usual, running for nearly six months, and carries the central theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”. With political undertones and a format that thrives on confrontation and alliances, the excitement around this season is already high.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

In the grand premiere held on the night of August 24, Salman Khan introduced the 16 contestants who will be locked inside the house. The lineup brings together a mix of actors, influencers, entrepreneurs, and models. The participants include Farhana Bhat, Amaal Malik, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, and Baseer Ali.

A Political Twist: ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’

The theme this season reflects the dynamics of power and governance within the house. Contestants are expected to challenge, defend, and assert themselves in ways that mirror political debates.

Art director Omung Kumar, along with production designer Vanita Garud, has crafted the house to match the spirit of the theme. They designed it as a rustic forest-style cabin, blending wilderness camping aesthetics with modern creativity. The house features playful and mysterious elements intended to keep contestants alert, with hidden corners and unusual motifs that heighten the sense of unpredictability.

Omung Kumar explained that this year’s design aimed to be both comforting and unsettling, reflecting the dual nature of the Bigg Boss experience. He highlighted that the Assembly Room—a newly introduced concept—was envisioned as a symbolic seat of power. Serving as the epicenter of debates, discussions, and decision-making, the Assembly Room is only accessible at specific times. Its role is to push housemates to voice their opinions, face disagreements, and engage in intense exchanges, embodying the political theme of the season.

A House of Contrasts

The Bigg Boss 19 house has been created not just as a set but as a psychological battleground. While it carries the charm of a cozy woodland retreat, it is simultaneously a space where emotions are tested, relationships are strained, and strategies are formed. The new theme ensures that this season will balance warmth with tension, offering audiences drama, entertainment, and plenty of surprises along the way.