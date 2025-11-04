Bigg Boss 19 has taken a dramatic turn as contestants Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur accuse Saiyaara of using “fake PR tactics” to manipulate her public image. The explosive confrontation has divided fans and housemates.

In fact, the drama just seemed to take a new height inside Bigg Boss 19 when both the contestants Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur accused Saiyaara of carrying on with "fake PR tactics" to handle her image from outside the house. As different as those jabs started, the same turned up to be one of the biggest dope confrontations of the season.

Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur Accuse Saiyaara of ‘Fake PR’ Tactics

In the latest episode of the heated argument, Mridul and Ashnoor accused Saiyaara of not showing real tears while crying. Mridul was wondering in front of other housemates: "It's all part of her PR game, she's literally paid to cry." Obviously, the statement went viral with #FakePRExposed trending on social media.

Accompanying Mridul’s assertion was Ashnoor who also claimed that Saiyaara displayed victim-like behavior for the cameras. They accused her of premeditated reacting cutely to swing people towards her cause and encourage public votes. That was what eventually led to a scuffle inside the house, dividing nominees into two factions.

Fans Spot a Growing Rivalry

Outside, the audience shared their allegiances but limited to Bigg Boss fans. While some tried to defend the girl whom they called "emotionally expressive," others were convinced about the accusations having some truth in that. Now, X and Reddit are on fire with discussions and theories that draw the picture of a budding rivalry between Saiyaara and Mridul and Ashnoor.

A lot of viewers also observed that on the outside, various team members aggressively uploaded several clips of Saiyaara just fueling their suspicions of a completely PR-driven tale.

