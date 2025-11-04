Bigg Boss 19: ‘Was That Necessary?’ Salman Khan’s Tanya Mittal Comment Shocks Fans
A viral Bigg Boss 19 video has sparked outrage as fans believe Salman Khan made an indecent statement in front of Tanya Mittal, leading to a social media backlash.
Bigg Boss and Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are frequently highlighted for their drama, antagonism, and entertainment value. However, this time, a clip from one of the weekend shows went viral for a very different cause.
A social media post claimed that Salman Khan uttered an obscene phrase on the show, prompting strong responses from fans and spectators.
The viral video, provided by Instagram user The Mridul J, shows Salman Khan conversing with producer Ekta Kapoor and competitor Tanya Mittal inside the Bigg Boss house.
Tanya is shown standing on a platform with a clay pot as Salman says playfully, “Kya aap matka bhi banati hain?" to which Tanya responds, “Haan sir, ab sab kuch karne ka soch rahi hoon." Salman then says something that is muted on the video, causing an outcry online.
The muffled part encouraged people to speculate that the celebrity had said something obscene.
The video's description said, "Yeh kya bol diya bhai ne? "RIP, family show." Within hours, the video garnered thousands of views and over 84,000 likes. While some people laughed at the situation, others deemed the reported comment "distasteful."
Social media instantly erupted with reactions. One person said, "Salman Khan is back in his original form," and another replied with numerous laughing emojis, "This is why we love Weekend Ka Vaar." Others, however, chastised the show for muting the part and requested clarification from the station. "If this is a family show, how can such comments be allowed?" one viewer said.
Tensions between Amaal Mallik, Farhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal raged inside the home, adding to the drama of the show. Farhana was spotted questioning Tanya over her purported relationship with Amaal.
While Tanya stressed that she simply cared about him as a friend, Farhana cautioned her not to look "too concerned," stating, "Itna bhi concern mat dikha ki logon ko tu chep dikhe."