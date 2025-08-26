Bigg Boss 19’s first eviction saw Farrhana Bhatt voted out by housemates over her attitude. But is she really out, or does a surprising twist keep her in the game.

From the very first day in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Farrhana Bhatt seemed to be struggling to find her footing. While most contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, and Ashnoor Kaur began mingling and assigning tasks, Farrhana appeared quiet and distant. Tensions rose when Kunickaa Sadanand pointed out that Farrhana should help with kitchen duties — a comment that reportedly didn’t sit well with her. Her aloofness quickly became a point of discussion among the housemates.

Majority Target Farrhana for Eviction

In a dramatic twist, Bigg Boss opened the assembly room for the season's first eviction vote. Contestants were asked to pick the one person they felt least deserved to stay. The majority, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Natalia, and Amaal Mallik, voted for Farrhana Bhatt, citing her "attitude" and lack of interaction. Neelam Giri also received votes, but Farrhana found herself cornered. Despite defending herself and highlighting her strengths, she was "evicted" by the end of the episode.

Secret Room Revealed: Farrhana Still in the Game

However, in a classic Bigg Boss twist, Farrhana hasn’t left the show. According to several social media leaks, she has been moved to a secret room. From there, she can watch the rest of the housemates and their unfiltered conversations. In a clip, fellow contestant Tanya is seen helping her pack, suggesting the exit was a planned ruse.

Farrhana Hears It All

Unaware of her presence, contestants like Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal Mallik continue to gossip about Farrhana’s “attitude.” What they don’t know is that she’s listening and watching it all. With this secret advantage, Farrhana could re-enter the house with a powerful game plan.