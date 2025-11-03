The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 created a social media frenzy as Salman Khan teased Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about her rumored breakup with Ankit Gupta. The actress’s candid reaction went viral.

The latest Bigg Boss 19 episode turned into an uproar on social media, with host Salman Khan teasingly referring to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's rumoured breakup with Ankit Gupta. The light mood of the Saturday Weekend Ka Vaar turned into one of the most discussed moments this season, with people buzzing about the ex-couple's relationship status.

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Salman Khan Teases Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

During the bigg boss episode, Salman Khan, famed for his sharp wit and humorous manner of hosting, asked Priyanka about her "special someone" outside the Bigg Boss house. While Naagin 7 actress was attempting to duck the question, Salman mischievously mentioned Ankit Gupta's name while smiling broadly. The moment caught everyone's attention as Priyanka, blushing, chuckled nervously and tried to avert the teasing.

Priyanka's Reaction Goes Viral

The tiny interaction was quickly all over the internet, with many fans clipping and spreading the moments across platforms. Priyanka's reaction merged with surprise, amusement, and a degree of embarrassment, creating unending memes and debates among fans. Some said it was one of the most real and entertaining moments of this season, while many speculated about the two fixing things up after months of breakup rumors pertaining to them.

The Mixed Reactions of the Fans

Flash floods of reactions were seen on social media from fans of both Priyanka and Ankit. While "#PriyAnkit" trended on X (formerly Twitter), there were numerous fans appreciating Salman Khan for the way he brought it up in the light-hearted yet serious mature way. Some applauded Priyanka for managing the situation with elegance, while others wished this playful moment could mean a patch-up for the two adored stars.

What Lies Ahead for Priyanka and Ankit?

Despite neither Priyanka nor Ankit openly stating their relationship status, the chemistry between them continues to enthrall the audience. The bonding started in Bigg Boss 16 and thrived even outside was one of the most adored connections in Indian television.