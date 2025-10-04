Awez Darbar addresses Shubhi Joshi’s affair claims on Bigg Boss 19, dismisses exit rumors, and emphasizes his commitment to girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Awez Darbar finally broke his silence on the rumors of his alleged romance with influencer Shubhi Joshi. The rumors had escalated after Shubhi claimed they had been in a relationship; Awez’s personal life thus came up for speculation and questioning by the viewers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Responds

Awez stated that their trip was only for a group collaboration and not for romance. “I could say a lot but just as I have not put everything about my connection with Baseer Ali out in the public view, I do not want to disrespect Shubhi nor instigate unnecessary drama,” he said. He reiterated that such relationship would be seen as purely platonic, and thus put the rumors to rest.

Exit Speculations

There were stories that that Awez had left on his own terms because of the possibility of Shubhi being brought onto the show as a wildcard contestant. He denied the reports, stating clear that he did not take any fees for the exit because he was really enjoying his stints inside the house. He further remarked that these are just utter nonsense, and his exit had got nothing to do with Shubhi.

Commitment to Nagma Mirajkar

While in the middle of all this controversy, Awez reaffirmed that he was committed to his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar. He confirmed she is well aware of the entire issue and that the relationship is based on trust and transparency. He emphasized that his bond with Nagma is very strong and has not been affected at all by the media gossip.

Fans React

Fans and viewers appreciated Awez's honesty, from thanking him for tackling the situation directly to appreciating the respect he has maintained for all concerned. The episode went viral on social media, and Awez’s clear stance has quelled much speculation.

By directly confronting these rumors and acknowledging his current relationship, Awez Darbar has relieved many of the misconceptions related to his private life while advocating for honesty and respect, even on the drama-filled reality show Bigg Boss 19.