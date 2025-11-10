Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj worked in these 4 films, all of them were super FLOPS
Actor and model Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted from 'Bigg Boss 19'. He stayed inside the house for 77 days before being eliminated. Abhishek Bajaj has worked in 4 flop films and appeared in lead roles in 3 flop TV shows.
Image Credit : Facebook@Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj's first film 'Student Of The Year 2'
Abhishek Bajaj had a small role in 'Student Of The Year 2' (2019), which flopped at the box office.
Image Credit : Facebook@kabaad the coin movie
Abhishek Bajaj's second film 'Kabaad: The Coin'
Abhishek Bajaj played Sam in 'Kabaad: The Coin' (2021). The film, released directly on OTT, was a flop.
Image Credit : Facebook@Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj's third film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'
Abhishek Bajaj had a supporting role as Sandy in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' (2021). The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, was a box office flop.
Image Credit : Facebook@Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj's fourth film 'Babli Bouncer'
Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, this 2023 film released on Disney+ Hotstar. It starred Tamannaah Bhatia, with Abhishek Bajaj opposite her. The film got a poor audience response.
Image Credit : Facebook@Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj played the lead role in three TV shows
Abhishek was seen in supporting roles in many shows. He also had lead roles in 'Dil Deke Dekho', 'Bitti Business Wali', and 'Jubilee Talkies'. Sadly, none of them were hits.
