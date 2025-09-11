In Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik opens up about facing rejection in Bollywood, revealing emotional struggles and industry politics while staying resilient through his music and determination.

Bigg Boss has always been a stage where contestants show their true selves, sometimes with fights, sometimes with friendships, and sometimes by sharing their deepest struggles. Season 19 is no different, and in the latest episode, viewers saw music composer Amaal Mallik open his heart about the tough side of his journey in Bollywood.

While sitting with his fellow housemates, Amaal spoke about how his honesty and straightforward nature had often worked against him in the industry. He revealed that there were times when powerful people tried to push him out, but he always made it a point to bounce back stronger, letting his music do the talking.

"Dekho Bhai, pehli baar mujhe is show mein aake bura lag raha hai... because I have been told to be a certain way... bade aaye bade gaye. Bohot bola, kahaan hai ki khatam kar denge tumhe... Dekhte hain kahan tak chaloge is industry mein... 20-20 calls karke bade bade bade actors producers ne pictures se nikaala hai, yahin khada hoon... kal phir hit dunga, phir aayenge Bhai gaana de do. Industry waisi hai." ("Look, brother, for the first time on this show I'm feeling bad... because I've been told to behave in a certain way......I've been told many times by people in the industry that they'll finish me. Let's see how far you go in this industry. Big actors and producers made 20-20 calls to remove me from films. Yet I'm still standing here... tomorrow I'll deliver another hit, and then they'll come back saying, 'Brother, please give us a song.' That's how the industry is.")

Meanwhile, the show continues to heat up as Bigg Boss 19 is about to complete its first month. From tasks to fights to emotional revelations, the season is keeping fans hooked. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, made his entry as the first wildcard contestant.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Alongside Amaal Mallik, contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Kunickaa Sadanand are competing for the trophy. (ANI)