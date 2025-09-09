Day 16 in the Bigg Boss 19 house was a mix of fun, drama, and nominations. While the day began with lighthearted moments, the nomination task announcement changed the atmosphere. The dangerous task led to arguments and tears.

Day 16 in the Bigg Boss 19 house saw a mix of fun and drama. Housemates argued over minor issues. The episode began with light moments, including Awez Darbar sharing his and Nagma's love story. Shehbaz Badesha chatted with Natalia in broken English, expressing surprise at Tanya Mittal bringing 800 sarees. Later, Awez discovered a gas leak in the kitchen, leading to an argument with Abhishek.

Baseer Ali Finds Bigg Boss Season 19 Lacking

Shehbaz Badesha's entry brought laughter, but Baseer Ali expressed dissatisfaction with the season, finding the contestants lacking and the show not living up to his expectations. He felt it didn't suit his personality and that he was in the wrong season, expecting legendary contestants and engaging conflicts, which hadn't materialized, even during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Tanya and Kunicka Clash in the Kitchen

Tanya and Kunicka clashed in the kitchen. Tanya was startled by a worm in the okra she was cutting, and Kunicka's remark about kitchen skills offended Tanya, who felt Kunicka repeatedly questioned her upbringing. She threatened Kunicka with repercussions if nominated.

Bigg Boss Announces Nomination Task

Bigg Boss announced the nomination task, declaring Shehbaz and Nehal safe. Pairs had to track 19 minutes while other housemates tried to distract them. Abhishek and Ashnoor went first, with Farhana targeting Ashnoor and Amal distracting Abhishek. Farhana insulted Ashnoor, while Jiya Shankar questioned Abhishek's aggressive tendencies.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Nominated

Farhana and Puneet were next in the nomination task, with Ashnoor targeting Farhana and Baseer and Tanya distracting Puneet. Abhishek's actions led to Awez and Nagma's direct nomination.

Housemates Lash Out at Kunicka

Gaurav and Tanya were next. Kunicka targeted Tanya, making personal attacks, including comments about her upbringing. Gaurav also faced distractions. Tanya broke down after the task, recounting Kunicka's insults. Jiya Shankar, Gaurav, Amal, Baseer, and Puneet confronted Kunicka, who remained defiant, with Farhana supporting her. The episode ended on a cliffhanger.