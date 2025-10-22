Bigg Boss 19 contestant Aditi Sharma has publicly supported Ashnoor Kaur, criticizing co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt for stirring unnecessary tension in the house. Aditi called out Farrhana for creating “cheap drama''.

Aditi Sharma Supports Ashnoor in Their Ongoing Clash The level of drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 House has intensified as television actress Aditi Sharma came openly in defense of her friend Ashnoor Kaur who is having a heated argument with Farrhana Bhatt, a co-contestant. Having been watching the show keenly, Aditi did not spare her words and laid all the blame on Farrhana for creating unnecessary chaos for what she describes as "cheap drama" to gain publicity.

Aditi Sharma Backs Ashnoor, Slams Farrhana Bhatt

Making headlines again for her aggressive behavior and multiple confrontations, Farrhana Bhatt had yet another clash with Ashnoor Kaur during a task. Viewers noted that Farrhana lost it with her loud rants and personal attacks, which all crossed a line, quite a topic of social media debate. Many fans and celebs did join Aditi Sharma in calling out her behavior as trying too hard to stay relevant.

Aditi Goes Strong, Becomes Viral On X, widely known as Twitter, Aditi said, "There is a difference between being smart and acting cheap. Ashnoor is carrying it with a lot of dignity, while some others are just giving themselves out on national television." That tweet went immediately viral and received a lot of support from fans of both actresses. Aditi was praised by many for taking a stand and applauding Ashnoor for her composure amid constant provocation.

Fans' Reaction:

Team Ashnoor Trends Online Post-Aditi’s statement, #TeamAshnoor started trending on X, wherein fans were seen sharing clips from the show showing Farrhana’s confrontational side. Viewers expressed their displeasure toward the rising negativity inside the house and urged the makers to take some action. Meanwhile, Aditi's backing has evidently increased Ashnoor's fanbase, making her one of the strongest contenders this season.

What Happens Inside the Bigg boss House Now With tensions bent and alliances shifting, Bigg Boss 19 promises even more high-voltage drama in the coming days. Aditi's remarks have stirred discussions outside the house; however, it remains to be seen whether host Salman Khan will address the rift between Ashnoor and Farrhana this coming weekend.