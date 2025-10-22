Image Credit : Instagram

Recent episodes have emphasised the blossoming bond between Nehal Chudasama, the current captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house, and Baseer Ali. This has caused quite a commotion within the Bigg Boss' home.

When Tanya Mittal saw Nehal and Baseer together, she said, “I feel so single in the house. Bigg Boss, please send me my ex." This bemused Nehal and Baseer.