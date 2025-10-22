Tanya Mittal Wants Her Ex-Boyfriend In Bigg Boss House, Says ‘I Feel So Single…’
The closeness between Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali made Tanya Mittal miss her ex-boyfriend while she was in the Bigg Boss 19 house.
Tanya Mittal Wants Her Ex in the House.
Tanya Mittal, a Bigg Boss 19 participant and spiritual influencer, has made waves since joining the reality television show's 19th season. Mittal, known for her "lavish" lifestyle and outspoken personality, made a unique request to Bigg Boss when she noticed co-contestant Nehal Chudasami napping on Baseer Ali's lap. Her surprising reply astonished and perplexed the couple.
Tanya Mittal Wants Her Ex in the House.
Recent episodes have emphasised the blossoming bond between Nehal Chudasama, the current captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house, and Baseer Ali. This has caused quite a commotion within the Bigg Boss' home.
When Tanya Mittal saw Nehal and Baseer together, she said, “I feel so single in the house. Bigg Boss, please send me my ex." This bemused Nehal and Baseer.
Tanya Mittal Wants Her Ex in the House.
Not just Tanya, but also Kunickaa Sadanand commented on Baseer and Nehal's closeness and advised them to "enjoy these moments"
When other competitors confronted Farrhana Bhatt about the new relationship, she indicated that she believes Baseer's love for Nehal is "fake".
Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar Visit Loggerheads.
Wildcard competitor Malti Chahar has constantly chastised Tanya for "double standards" and made some alarming allegations regarding her past in the house. According to Malti, Mittal is not who she claims to be.
Later in the show, Malti casually asked Tanya in the lavatory if she repeated her clothes or not. To this, the prominent influencer said that if a dress holds significant memories for her, she may repeat it once or twice, but she does not like to duplicate her outfits.
Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar Visit Loggerheads.
Malti enquired, "What is the problem, but?" People recycle their garments. Tanya said, "They might enjoy it, but I don't. I enjoy wearing new outfits. This makes me happy. I'm pretty fussy about what makes me happy.
Malti also attempted to ask her about if she is "spiritual" or "religious". Tanya said, "That depends on how you see me" and walked away.