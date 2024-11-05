Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena uses nomination Power, sends Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey in danger zone

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena earned nomination privileges and opted to nominate candidates from the house. Consequently, Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and others found themselves in a dangerous situation.

The iconic reality TV show Bigg Boss 18 premiered on Colours this month, bringing back all of the drama and excitement for which the show is renowned. Salman Khan, the Bollywood star, hosted the spectacular launch, which welcomed 18 well-known celebrities into the Bigg Boss house for a season that has captivated fans.

A new promo by the makers opened with Bigg Boss announcing, “Aaj ye octopus ke bhookh shant karne ke liye, aap seedhe seedhe logon ke bali chadhayenge, yani aap in sadasyo ko seedhe seedhe ghar se beghar hone ke liye nominate karenge”. In reply, Vivian Dsena nominates Rajat Dalal as the first contestant, saying, “Octopus bohot bhookha hai, toh zyada meat jaha hain, usi ko agey badhna chahiye, Rajat”.

Also Read: Top 10 must watch low budget Tamil movies on Amazon Prime

Next, Vivian Dsena nominates Shrutika Arjun, saying, "You need to change how you express your opinions; it should be direct and to the point." Shrutika quickly retorted, "Your mind doesn’t grasp things easily, which is why it takes you longer to explain."

Also Read: Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

After Shrutika, Dsena nominated Karan Veer Mehra, saying, "Karan's opinions aren't being heard clearly."

He then said Chaahat Pandey, stating, "She has her own personal agendas that she tries to settle in the game. Her arguments lack substance, and she keeps repeating the same things repeatedly. In my opinion, we don't need such people in this house."

Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 18, which airs every day at 10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

Latest Videos