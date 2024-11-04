Entertainment

Top 10 must watch low budget Tamil movies on Amazon Prime

Image credits: Twitter

Merku Thodarchi Malai

This film is directed by Lenin Bharathi.

Image credits: Twitter

Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu

Directed by Suresh Sangaiah, this film stars Vidharth.

Image credits: Twitter

To Let

This film, directed by Chezhiyan, won a National Award.

Image credits: Twitter

Kurangu Bommai

This is the debut film of Nithilan, director of Maara.

Image credits: Twitter

J Baby

Starring Attakathi Dinesh and Urvashi, this film is produced by Pa. Ranjith.

Image credits: Twitter

Maari

The film Maari is directed by Balaji Mohan.

Image credits: Twitter

Nedunalvaadai

Nedunalvaadai was directed by debutant director Selvakannan.

Image credits: Twitter

Aathoomugam

Aathoomugam is a thriller film directed by Sunil Dev.

Image credits: Twitter

Sethum Aayiram Pon

This film, directed by Anand Ravichandran, was released in 2019.

Image credits: Twitter

Pogumithidum Vegu Dooramilley

Starring Vimal and Karunas, Pogumithidum gained popularity on OTT.

Image credits: Twitter
