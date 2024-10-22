Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami threatens Rajat Dalal during ugly chest fight: 'Ek call ayega…'

In Bigg Boss 18, tensions escalate as Shehzada Dhami threatens Rajat Dalal during a heated chest fight. Fans wonder if they’ll face elimination or just a warning.

The drama in Bigg Boss 18 is reaching new heights as contestants Rajat Dalal and Shehzada Dhami recently clashed in a heated confrontation. Their argument escalated quickly during the 'Time God' task when Rajat made a taunt about Shehzada, leading to a physical altercation. Despite efforts from other housemates to separate them, the situation got intense, with Shehzada threatening Rajat, saying if he thought he was tough, he’d soon be apologizing.

Physical fights are strictly against Bigg Boss rules, leaving fans wondering what consequences await Rajat and Shehzada. Will they face elimination, or will they only receive a warning?

Earlier in the season, Rajat was also involved in a fiery exchange with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Their argument centered around a controversial bike video featuring Rajat. When Rajat asked if Tajinder had seen it, the leader confirmed he had, including the part where a biker fell. This answer infuriated Rajat, leading him to warn Tajinder, “Main gawar nahin hu, and main bahut pyar se baat karta hu. Yaha sab dekh rahe hai, hisaab se baat karo, 2 minute mein bhoot banadunga."

The promo for this episode ended on a tense note, leaving viewers eager to see how Tajinder will respond to Rajat's threat. Both Rajat and Tajinder were surrounded by female contestants during the argument, adding to the charged atmosphere in the house.

As tensions continue to rise and arguments become more intense, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to see how the Bigg Boss 18 drama unfolds. Will Rajat and Shehzada face serious repercussions for their actions, or will they be able to navigate their way through the consequences? Only time will tell!

