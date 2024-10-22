Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposes to buy stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions from jail, Read more

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in jail for extortion, has offered to buy a stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He claims his intentions are genuine and admires Johar despite his past.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently serving time in Tihar jail for extortion, has made headlines with an unexpected proposal directed at renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. The conman recently expressed his desire to acquire a 50-70 percent stake in Johar’s well-known production company, Dharma Productions, through a formal ‘Letter of Intent’ sent from prison.

The letter, delivered via a legal firm named Anantam Legal, outlined Sukesh’s interest in obtaining a controlling share of Dharma Productions. He stressed that the offer was ‘no-negotiation’ and claimed that the deal could be finalized within 48 hours if Johar accepted the terms. In the letter, Sukesh mentioned that his financial advisor had informed him of Dharma Productions seeking investment and that his company, LS Holdings, aimed to support the company’s growth.

Acknowledging the unusual nature of his proposal, Sukesh noted that his intentions were sincere. “Movies are a passion and an emotion for me, not just a business," he said. He recognized that his reputation might raise eyebrows but insisted that remarkable opportunities can arise from extraordinary circumstances.

Sukesh showed his appreciation for Karan Johar by describing him as a “wonderful human” and emphasizing how much Jacqueline Fernandez, the person he called the “love of his life,” respects Johar. He expressed his desire to join the Dharma family and viewed his proposal as an honor and a privilege.

In a notable twist, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, is also planning to acquire a 50% stake in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment for ₹1000 crore. This investment will leave Karan Johar with a residual stake while he remains the Executive Chairman of the production house.

Dharma Productions, founded in 1976 by Yash Johar, has an impressive legacy, boasting iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Brahmāstra. As these developments unfold, the future of Dharma Productions remains an intriguing topic in Bollywood.

