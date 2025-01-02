Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

In Bigg Boss 18, Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating her husband Vivian Dsena, calling it a betrayal. The emotional moment adds drama to the ongoing Family Week.
 

Family Week is making waves in Bigg Boss 18 as the contestants’ loved ones enter the controversial house to meet them. In an emotional moment, Vivian Dsena’s wife, Nouran Aly, makes her entrance to meet her husband, who has been a favorite among fans and is often referred to as the ‘ladla’ (darling) of the show. The promos have already teased a heartwarming reunion between Vivian and Nouran, but the latest promo reveals some intense drama as Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra.

In the new promo, Nouran takes a stand against Avinash for nominating her husband, Vivian Dsena, for eviction. Vivian and Avinash have been close friends on the show, even calling each other 'bhaiya' (brother). Along with Eisha Singh, they form a strong trio in the house. However, Nouran was visibly upset when Avinash chose to nominate Vivian, a move that could have led to Vivian's elimination from the show.

Nouran directly asks Avinash why he decided to nominate Vivian, pointing out that nominations are serious and can mean eviction. She calls it a betrayal, questioning how Avinash could nominate a friend he considers a brother. Nouran further comments that Avinash’s actions seemed like a strategy to bring Vivian down so that he could align with Karan Veer Mehra. She believes that Vivian’s contribution to the game would have been much greater if he hadn't trusted Avinash.

This isn’t the first time Nouran has spoken out against Avinash. In an earlier video chat with Vivian, she had warned him about Avinash's intentions, which quickly went viral.

Apart from the confrontation, the promo also showcases a heartwarming reunion between Vivian and his daughter. Along with Nouran, the families of other contestants, including Karan Veer Mehra’s sister, Chum Darang’s mother, and Rajat Dalal’s mother, will also be entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, making this Family Week even more exciting for the viewers.

