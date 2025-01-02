Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..'

As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale, Chaahat Pandey's mother confronts Avinash Mishra over his comments, accusing him of disrespecting her daughter. Tension builds in this emotional family segment.

As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale, the show continues to captivate its audience with fresh twists and emotional moments. The latest promo released by the makers featured a heartwarming family segment, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s next. This special segment saw the entry of loved ones, including Chaahat Pandey’s mother, Eisha’s mother, Shilpa Shirodkar’s daughter, and Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, into the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The emotional reunion took a dramatic turn when Chaahat Pandey’s mother confronted contestant Avinash Mishra. She was visibly upset and made her feelings clear, calling out Avinash for his derogatory comments about her daughter. Her words packed a punch as she accused Avinash of making unfounded claims about Chaahat. She said, "Jis tareeke se tumne meri beti ka character banaya hai, woh bilkul galat hai. Jab hum Chaahat se tumhara naam lete the, toh woh kehti thi ki tum ladkibaaz ho. Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega." (The character you accused my daughter of being, she is nothing like that. When we asked Chaahat why she doesn’t get along with you, she told us it’s because you’re flirtatious. Our family will never forgive you).

The confrontation didn’t stop there. Chaahat’s mother also directed her anger at Rajat Dalal, accusing him of using her daughter for his benefit. This explosive moment stunned everyone in the house, and viewers couldn’t contain their excitement to see how Avinash would respond.

In a shocking twist, Chaahat's mother also revealed that her daughter was among the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 18, further intensifying the already high drama. She stood firm in her support for Chaahat, showing Avinash the reality of the situation.

Avinash, clearly taken aback, tried his best to defend himself, but the tension between him and Chaahat seemed to reach new heights. Fans eagerly await how the drama will unfold in the upcoming episode, especially in the aftermath of this emotional confrontation.

As Bigg Boss 18 heads towards its finale, this family segment promises to be one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Will Avinash recover from this accusation, and how will the dynamics between the contestants change after this explosive episode? The anticipation is sky-high as fans gear up for more action-packed drama in the final weeks of Bigg Boss 18.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on

Latest Videos