    Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma reveals why she chose not to join the popular show

    Nia Sharma reveals why she didn't join Bigg Boss 18, accusing Colors TV of last-minute changes and canceling 'Laughter Chefs' integration, creating hype around her participation.

    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Season 18 has kicked off, but fans are missing Nia Sharma, who isn't part of this season. Disappointed fans have taken to social media to express their feelings. Recently, Nia opened up about her absence, revealing the reasons behind it and making allegations against Colors TV, sparking further discussions among her supporters.

    Nia Sharma reveals the whole truth

    Nia expressed her frustration, saying, “It was all Colors' doing. I was told at the last minute. I was supposed to go for the 'Laughter Chefs' integration, but a few days after they made the announcement, 'Laughter Chefs' was canceled. Ultimately, it was all just to generate buzz. If they are doing something using my name, then it's perfectly fine. I am going to do two shows with them, and I respect their planning. There was a lot of hype about me in 'Bigg Boss 18,' and I enjoyed it too. Until someone does 'Bigg Boss,' no one takes it seriously. I believe that every opportunity has its purpose, and I’m focused on my future projects now.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

    This is how the rumor of Nia going to Bigg Boss spread

    Nia further revealed that when she did not appear in Bigg Boss, she received hate messages and abuse. Talking about this, Nia said, 'I felt like I had to apologize to my fans for not going, but I accept it easily.'

    During the finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty revealed that Nia Sharma is a confirmed contestant in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. However, it was just to create buzz.

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Vivian DSena calls out Chaahat Pandey for throwing food, says,'Tu Jaha Se Aati Hai..'

     

