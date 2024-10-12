Bigg Boss 18: Vivian DSena calls out Chaahat Pandey for throwing food, says,'Tu Jaha Se Aati Hai..'

Bigg Boss 18 is heating up with intense drama, and this week, Vivian Dsena took center stage after reprimanding Chaahat Pandey for her disrespectful behavior. The episode kicked off with some playful yet heated banter over food among housemates Nyrraa Banerji, Avinash Mishra, and Shehzada Dhami. What began as a light-hearted struggle for milk quickly escalated into a dramatic situation, with Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh accusing Nyrraa of overacting.

The real controversy arose when Chaahat Pandey threw a pomegranate at fellow contestant Rajat Dalal, hitting him in the chest. She also targeted Shehzada Dhami, who became visibly angry at her actions. Rajat, irritated by Chaahat's behavior, questioned whether she would have reacted similarly if someone had thrown fruit at her. However, Chaahat dismissed the incident, mockingly mimicking Rajat’s frustration.

Shehzada expressed his anger as well, sarcastically demonstrating how the fruit was smashed upon impact. To lighten the mood, Chaahat jokingly suggested she would eat the squished fruit herself. Despite her playful attitude, Shehzada pointed out that if the roles were reversed, she likely would have reacted dramatically. This sparked a humorous conversation between them.

Amid the chaos, Vivian Dsena, known for his calm demeanor, lost his patience and sternly confronted Chaahat. He questioned her upbringing, asking, “Is this how things are done where you come from? Instead of eating together, do you throw food at each other?” He emphasized that food should be respected, no matter the situation.

Rajat, still upset, demanded an apology from Chaahat, but she remained defiant. Vivian further said, "I've never seen a heroine who plays both the hero and the villain," Vivian continued. With a hilarious aside, Eisha Singh said, "Even the mother-in-law's role!"

Meanwhile, Muskan Bamne became emotional in the confession room in another part of the house, missing her family. At the same time, Bagga and Hema Sharma staged a hunger strike to secure their release from jail, adding to the high-stakes drama of the episode.

