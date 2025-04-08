Lifestyle
Stale rice has natural coolness, which soothes stomach heat. Eating it in summer improves gut health and is also beneficial in weight loss.
Ingredients
Leftover cooked rice - 1 cup, rice flour - ½ cup, grated coconut - 2 tablespoons, water - about 1½ to 2 cups (for making batter), salt - to taste, oil - for frying
Grind the leftover rice in a mixer with a little water until it becomes a smooth paste. If you want, you can also add coconut to it. This makes it very tasty and soft.
Take out this paste in a bowl and add rice flour to it. Slowly add water and make a thin batter and add salt. This batter should be thin and smooth like buttermilk.
Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat. Apply a little oil and wipe it with a tissue. Now take a spoonful of batter and pour it on the pan and spread the batter by rotating the pan.
Cover and cook the dosa for 1-2 minutes. When the edges turn light golden brown, take it off the gas. It does not need to be flipped, as it cooks easily due to being thin.
Serve the prepared Neer Dosa hot with coconut chutney, sambar or jaggery-coconut chutney.
The thinner the batter, the softer and thinner the Neer Dosa will be. Sprinkle water on the pan before making each dosa so that the dosa spreads well.
