Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on

As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale, the latest episode has stirred up a lot of conversation, particularly regarding Eisha Singh's rumored relationship with Shalin Bhanot. During the episode, host Salman Khan confronted Eisha about the allegations, but she quickly denied any romantic involvement, insisting that Shalin is just a close friend. This sparked a debate among the contestants, with many discussing the nature of their bond.

In a recent chat, Kashish Kapoor, Rajat Dalal, and Chahat Pandey weighed in on Eisha and Shalin's relationship. Rajat asked if Shalin's surname was really "Bhanot," referring to Shalin’s previous season, where he had a close relationship with Tina Dutta. Kashish pointed out that Shalin’s past friendships had also attracted attention, adding that while a girl and a guy could be best friends, it should always be from a distance.

Rajat and Chahat both expressed confusion about the whole situation, with Chahat admitting, "I don't understand any of this." Kashish also recalled when Eisha mentioned to Shilpa Shirodkar that she had someone special outside the house. Eisha clarified that it was a joke, adding that she had many close friends but wasn’t in a committed relationship. Salman reminded her of her earlier statement about having a boyfriend, but Eisha stood firm in her explanation.

Meanwhile, Chum Darang saved her closest friends, Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar, in the nomination task, by changing their names. This week’s nominated contestants include Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Rajat Dalal, and Chahat Pandey, setting the stage for an intense week ahead.

