Entertainment

Anushka Sharma VS Athiya Shetty: Who’s richer? Check their net worth

Anushka and Athiya at MCG

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty were at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the fifth day to support Team India.

Virat and Rahul's Dismissal

With Anushka and Athiya in the stands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got out cheaply, leading to Team India's defeat.

What do their wives do?

Both Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are Bollywood actresses and have starred in several films, including some superhits.

Athiya Shetty's Net Worth

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, has a net worth of approximately ₹30 crores, according to media reports.

Anushka Sharma's Net Worth

Anushka Sharma, who hasn't done a Bollywood film in a while, reportedly has a net worth of ₹255 crores, significantly higher than Athiya's.

Athiya Expecting a Baby

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is soon to become a father. His wife, Athiya Shetty, is due to give birth next year, as revealed by him.

Anushka Gave Birth This Year

Anushka Sharma gave birth to her son, Akay, on February 15, 2024. Her son will turn one in about a month and a half.

Sonakshi to Ram Kapoor-9 celebs whose weight loss will inspire you

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

Hrithik-Saba to Shraddha-Rahul: 7 star couples who might marry in 2025

Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 Celebs who bought luxury cars in 2024