Anushka Sharma VS Athiya Shetty: Who’s richer? Check their net worth

Entertainment
Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty were at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the fifth day to support Team India.
With Anushka and Athiya in the stands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got out cheaply, leading to Team India's defeat.
Both Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are Bollywood actresses and have starred in several films, including some superhits.
Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, has a net worth of approximately ₹30 crores, according to media reports.
Anushka Sharma, who hasn't done a Bollywood film in a while, reportedly has a net worth of ₹255 crores, significantly higher than Athiya's.
Indian cricketer KL Rahul is soon to become a father. His wife, Athiya Shetty, is due to give birth next year, as revealed by him.
Anushka Sharma gave birth to her son, Akay, on February 15, 2024. Her son will turn one in about a month and a half.
