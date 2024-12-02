The Sabarmati Report: PM Modi to watch Vikrant Massey starrer today at 4 PM at Balyogi Auditorium

PM Narendra Modi will watch The Sabarmati Report today at 4 PM at Balyogi Auditorium. The film explores the 2002 Godhra train burning incident and its aftermath.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to watch the film The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, at 4 pm today at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi. The film delves into the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat, on February 27, 2002.

The film explores the events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, a key moment in India’s history. It features an ensemble cast, including Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra. The narrative captures the tensions and aftermath of this devastating tragedy.

The Sabarmati Report had faced numerous delays before its theatrical release on November 15, 2024. Despite high expectations, the film received a mixed to negative response from critics. Many felt the film struggled to adequately capture the complexity of the incident and its aftermath.

While the movie’s critical reception was lukewarm, it has garnered attention due to its historical significance. The film’s release and Prime Minister Modi’s attendance highlight its importance in shedding light on a pivotal moment in India’s recent past.

