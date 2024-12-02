Singham Again to Kanguva: Top 8 OTT releases to watch in December 2024

Entertainment
Bollywood's superhit movies will be available for streaming on OTT platforms in December 2024. Here's a list of films you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.
Jigara, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, will stream on Netflix from December 6th.
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be available for streaming on Netflix from December 6th.
The web series Tanaav 2 will be available on Sony Liv from December 6th.
This movie will stream on Prime Video from December 6th.
Sai Pallavi's action movie Amaran will be available on Netflix from December 5th.
The South Indian hit movie Kanguva will stream on Prime Video from December 13th.
Manoj Bajpayee starrer Dispatch will be available on Zee5 from December 13th.
Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again will stream on Prime Video from December 27th.
