'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Isha Malviya is making her big-screen debut in the Punjabi film 'Ishqa'n De Lekhe' opposite Gurnam Bhullar. Isha will play Jasneet, and Gurnam will play Samar. The film is set to be released on March 6, 2025.

Isha shared the news with her fans on Instagram by posting the film's poster. The poster also revealed the names of the characters played by the lead pair. In the film, Isha will be seen as Jasneet, while Gurnam Bhullar plays Samar. Along with the poster, Isha added a fun caption for her followers. She wrote, "samjhi pagli? Samar and Jasneet in a parallel universe gurnambhullarofficial get ready for #ishqandelekhe." https://www.instagram.com/p/DS2BQX0lM1-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

About 'Ishqa'n De Lekhe'

Ishqa'n De Lekhe is directed by Manvir Brar and written by Jassi Lohka. The film is a love story and will be released in theatres on March 6, 2025.

Isha Malviya's Career Journey

Isha Malviya started her journey in the entertainment world at a young age. She took part in many dance reality shows like 'Boogie Woogie,' 'Dance India Dance,' and 'Dance Plus.' She later became a well-known name after her appearance on 'Bigg Boss 17,' where she remained one of the most talked-about contestants. Isha was evicted in Week 14 and narrowly missed reaching the finale.

After Bigg Boss 17, Isha appeared in Pati Patni Aur Panga along with Abhishek Kumar. She also stayed connected to dance and gained attention for her performance in the song Shaky. (ANI)