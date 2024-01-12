Bigg Boss 17 update: Vicky Jain's mother asks Ankita Lokhande to behave; advices her to mend her words

the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, family members entered the house, leading to emotional moments. Ankita Lokhande's mother advised the couple, while Vicky Jain's mother humorously urged Ankita to treat her husband as a 'Devta'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on January 11, the atmosphere inside the house became emotionally charged as family members of the contestants made a special appearance. The episode featured engaging interactions, including a heartfelt conversation between Ankita Lokhande and her mother-in-law, as well as amusing moments with Vicky Jain's mother.

The episode kicked off with Ankita Lokhande's mother stepping into the Bigg Boss house. Overwhelmed with emotions, the actress teared up upon seeing her mother-in-law, and the two shared a bonding moment while cooking together. During their time together, Ankita's mother offered valuable advice to the couple, emphasizing the importance of carefully considering their actions in the house.

On the other hand, Vicky Jain's mother, Ranjana Jain, engaged in lighthearted conversations with the other contestants. She revealed that Vicky's father was uncomfortable watching the couple's disagreements on national television, expressing the belief that Bigg Boss was a show meant for conflicts. Mrs. Jain urged Ankita not to use inappropriate language when referring to her husband inside the house.

Mrs. Jain humorously suggested, "Treat your husband as a 'Devta' for the next 15 days. If you shower him with love, what harm can come from that? Will you not find this house again?" She conveyed her concerns about the public perception of the couple's relationship.

The episode took a serious turn when Mrs. Jain disclosed that Vicky's father had contacted Ankita's mother after witnessing an incident where Ankita kicked Vicky. Expressing disappointment, Ankita firmly requested her mother-in-law not to involve her parents in such matters.

In a heartfelt conversation in the therapy room, Ankita questioned if she was being portrayed negatively outside the house. Mrs. Jain responded by acknowledging mistakes made by both Ankita and Vicky. The conversation concluded with Ankita offering a sincere apology to her mother-in-law, fostering a sense of resolution.