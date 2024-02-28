Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar'

    Ayesha Khan, who recently made news for her appearance on the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss 17, is slated to appear in the forthcoming pan-India film Lucky Baskhar, which stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan continues to progress in the film industry. Following her recent participation in a special song for Gangs of Godavari with Vishwak Sen, she will now star in Dulquer Salmaan's highly awaited film Lucky Baskhar. The Telugu film industry is buzzing with anticipation as the film is marketed as entertainment. Confirming her role in the film, Ayesha took to her Instagram Stories and shared the poster of Lucky Baskhar with the caption: "Excited to join the sets of Lucky Baskhar."

    The actress verified the news and discussed the latest developments. "The love I get from my south-Indian fans is overwhelming and is something I will always cherish. I've always wanted to push myself to do better and who better than Dulquer Salmaan to be in the process with. Dulquer has been someone whose craft I have always admired," IANS reported quoting Ayesha Khan. 

    Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu: 2.5k dishes to be made by 65 chefs

    "I am super excited for my special appearance in the film. It's an honour to perform under Venky sir's direction and to be a part of such a fine team," she added. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

    On February 3, Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to showcase the film's first look. This poster depicts Dulquer in an entirely new persona, piqueing fans' interest. The actor shared the poster and expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in Cinema, here's presenting the first look poster of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar."

    About Lucky Baskhar:
    Lucky Baskhar is expected to be a pan-India film, with releases in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. 

    Also Read: Who is Mathias Boe? Meet Taapsee Pannu’s soon-to-be husband

    GV Prakash directed the film, which Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas produced. Meenaakshi Chaudhary will play a major role in the film with Dulquer and Ayesha. For the uninitiated, Dulquer Salmaan is a renowned actor in the Malayalam cinema industry and the son of legendary actor Mammootty.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more RBA

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction snt

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prashanth B Nair anr

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prasanth B Nair

    Video Padma Shri awardee Pankaj Udhas cremated with state honours in Mumbai RBA

    Video: Padma Shri awardee Pankaj Udhas cremated with state honours in Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details

    Indian jeweller booked in the US for multimillion-dollar international trade fraud scheme

    Indian jeweller booked in the US for multimillion-dollar international trade fraud scheme

    Actor Prakash Raj lands in controversy again, calls PM Modi a 'hoarse loudspeaker' vkp

    Actor Prakash Raj lands in controversy again, calls PM Modi a 'hoarse loudspeaker'

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: 2,500 dishes to be cooked by 65 chefs RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu: 2.5k dishes to be made by 65 chefs

    Kerala records highest temperature in the country; Check rkn

    Kerala records highest temperature in the country; Check

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon