Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu: 2.5k dishes to be made by 65 chefs

An elaborate cuisine has been arranged for guests invited to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar on March 1-3.

Image credits: Social Media

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding

Next month, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant.

Image credits: Social media

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding

Wedding preparations are underway. The March 1-3 pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, will include an extravagant meal. 

Image credits: Social media

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu

Apparently, around 1,000 people have been invited to the gala occasion. Bill Gates and others are guests. According to Bloomberg, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg may attend. 

Image credits: Social media

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu

Special guests include 65 Indore chefs. Indori cuisine will be highlighted. Besides pan-Asian delicacies, the occasion will feature Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese cuisine.

Image credits: social media

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu

None of the 2,500 meals on the three-day menu will be duplicated during the gala event.

Image credits: social media

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu

Breakfast will include over 75 options, more than 225 types of food are included in lunch, 275 kinds of dishes in dinner and 85 types of items are included in midnight meals.

Image credits: social media

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu

Midnight meal will be served from 12 midnight to 4 am. There is also a special provision for vegan dishes for the guests. 

Image credits: social media

Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023

Image credits: social media
Find Next One