Who is Mathias Boe? Meet Taapsee Pannu’s soon-to-be husband

Dunki-star Taapsee Pannu is set to marry longtime lover Mathias Boe in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in March. Taapsee's wedding guest list won't feature any prominent Bollywood stars.

Mathias Boe, a professional Badminton player

Mathias Boe plays professional badminton in Denmark. He won gold at the 2015 European Games and was European champion in 2012 and 2017.

He also won silver at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He helped Denmark win the 2016 Thomas Cup in Kunshan, China.

Mathias Boe’s personal details

Mathias Boe was born in Frederikssund, Denmark, on July 11, 1980. At 43, he is a prominent badminton player. Along with his successes, Boe is close to his sister, Julie.

Boe is 6 feet 1 inch tall, which matches his athleticism. He retired from professional badminton after years of hard labour.

Mathias Boe's career

He and Carsten Mogensen won silver in men's doubles at the 2006 European Championships. Mogensen and Boe won the 2010 Denmark, French Opens, and the Taipei Superseries Final.

The All-England Open was their next major triumph. He and Mogensen won silver in men's doubles at the 2012 Olympics and the 2013 World Championships.

Mathias Boe's retirement from Badminton

Boe indicated in February 2020 that the Thomas Cup or Olympic Games would be his last tournament, however on April 11, 2020, he retired from professional badminton aged 39.

Claiming mental weariness from training and competing. His current job is coaching India's men's doubles squad.

