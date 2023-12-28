Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui proposes to Ayesha Khan on National TV; here's what he said (Video)

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan discussed the possibility of marriage on Salman Khan's reality show. Ayesha further alleged that when she questioned Munawar about his relationship with his girlfriend Nazila

Things were flipped upside down in the Bigg Boss 17 house when Munawar Faruqui's rumoured lover, Ayesha Khan, entered. Munawar was spotted contemplating the possibilities of marriage with Ayesha in an unusual turn of events. In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar also asked her whether they have a (potential) future together.

Munawar recently asked Ayesha a question, “If we resolve our issues, will your family accept me, and is there a future between us?” Ayesha asked if he genuinely wanted to fix things, to which Munawar replied that he would love to if he could.

Ayesha had levelled severe claims against Munawar, alleging that he was 'double dating' her. Ayesha stated that before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar sought her on social media to cast her in a music video, but "the video never happened and when the second time I met him, he was like 'I love you'."

Ayesha further stated that when she questioned Munawar about his connection with Nazila, he claimed that they had already broken up. "The first question I asked this man was if we start whatever we are doing, will anybody in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said 'no'."

Ayesh said that she discovered Munawar was "double-dating" her after he entered Bigg Boss 17. "I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on the latter's account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her," she said.

Who is Ayesha Khan?

Ayesha Khan's appearance on Salman Khan's reality programme, she levelled various claims against the comedian, accusing him of double-dating.

Ayesha worked as a junior artist in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily serial Kasauti Zindagii Kay. In the Baalveer Series, she again portrayed the adversary. In addition to TV shows, Bigg Boss 17's wild card competitor participated in the Telugu film Mukhachitram. She later appeared in Afsana Khan's song video as well as other Punjabi music videos such as Guitar, Gil Ne, Udeekan, and Reborn Heer, among others.