    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal's film nears Rs 300-crore mark globally

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' global box office is approaching Rs 300 crore. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film has been in cinemas for one week. On December 21, 'Dunki' was released as a standalone single. A day later, it clashed with Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' in cinemas.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, plays in cinemas. As of December 27, the film had finished a week in cinemas. According to trade sources, 'Dunki' is approaching Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film earned over Rs 283 crore globally in six days and is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in the coming days. On December 21, Shah Rukh Khan's solo film 'Dunki' was released. The next day, it clashed with Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' in cinemas.

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' is holding steady at the box office. The film has surpassed Rs 151 crore in India and is currently approaching Rs 300 crore globally. The film is doing well at the box office in India, with mixed to good reviews. 'Dunki' is claimed to have grossed Rs 9.75 crore net in India on December 27.

    Even though it's a tiny drop from December 26, the picture might pick up steam during the weekend. The seven-day total has now reached Rs 151.26 crore. 'Dunki' producers have revealed that the film has grossed Rs 283.13 crore globally. A trade analyst, Ramesh Bala also mentioned that 'Dunki' is doing well in Russia and New Zealand.

    About Dunki: 
    Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film's ensemble cast includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, who play interesting roles. Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan produce the film and is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote the screenplay.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 8:49 AM IST
