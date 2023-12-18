Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries, wants to leave show over ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan's accusations

    In the recent promo released by the makers of 'Bigg Boss 17', Munawar Faruqui can be heard saying that Ayesha Khan is accusing him of not telling her about his ex-girlfriend, but the truth is that he had told her about it.

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries, wants to leave show over ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan's accusations RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    The makers of 'Bigg Boss 17' released a new teaser on their official social media handle where Munawar Faruqui is seen getting emotional admits to leaving the reality TV show. Munawar and his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan have recently made headlines after the latter joined the competition as a wild card contender.

    In the video, Munawar can be heard saying that Ayesha is accusing him of not telling her about his ex-girlfriend, but the truth is that he had told her about it. He says that he knows he has crushed someone's heart, and he is not happy about it and will go if Bigg Boss unlocks the door.

    The video

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Also Read: Year Ender 2023: From 'Adipurush' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'wipe it off' remark, top Bollywood controversies

    He then asks the other participants if they believe he is a phony. "You have been seeing me for nine weeks. I am not fake. But I can't live here. I'm not going to cry any longer. I can no longer face her in the eyes."

    Meanwhile, Munawar has frequently discussed his current relationship with Nazila on the show. He also said in an interview that he is very protective of his family, friends, and close ones. He explained why he chose to keep it a secret for so long and that he had barred them from using social media. 

    He stated that after doing this show he has grown more vocal and expressive and felt compelled to be truthful with those that care about him. For the past six months, he has been in a relationship with Nazila. "I felt compelled to inform my loved ones," he said.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj; here's what we know RBA

    'Thalaivar 171': Rajinikanth to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj; here's what we know

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty adopts government Kannada school in his hometown Keradi; read details RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty adopts government Kannada school in his hometown Keradi; read details

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight

    'I have my children to call during any crisis...'Mohanlal at 25th anniversary of his fans association in Kochi rkn

    'I have my children to call during any crisis...'Mohanlal at 25th anniversary of his fans association in Kochi

    Year Ender 2023: From 'Adipurush' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'wipe it off' remark, top Bollywood controversies RKK

    Year Ender 2023: From 'Adipurush' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'wipe it off' remark, top Bollywood controversies

    Recent Stories

    Winter skincare tips 10 fruits that guarantee glowing skin gcw eai

    Winter skincare tips: 10 fruits that guarantee glowing skin

    Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; fields flooded, roads submerged (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; fields flooded, roads submerged (WATCH)

    Money Plant to Aloe Vera-7 Lucky plants for home in 2024 RBA EAI

    Money Plant to Aloe Vera-7 Lucky plants for home in 2024

    Mauritius to Santorini: 7 must-visit islands in 2024 SHG

    Mauritius to Santorini: 7 must-visit islands in 2024

    Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj; here's what we know RBA

    'Thalaivar 171': Rajinikanth to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon