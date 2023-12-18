Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Year Ender 2023: From 'Adipurush' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'wipe it off' remark, top Bollywood controversies

    With only a few weeks to 2024, let's go back in time and look at some of these controversies of 2023.

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    The year 2023 is finally drawing to a close. Needless to say, Bollywood has had a banner year in terms of films, some have been blockbusters, such as 'Jawan' and 'Animal', while others, such as '12th Fail' and 'Sam Bahadur', have proven to be underappreciated masterpieces. While these all contribute to the wonderful parts of the film industry, this year also saw some jarring scandals. B-town was humming with activity in 2023, whether it was personal revelations, dating rumors, or contentious film issues. With only a few weeks to 2024, let's go back in time and look at some of these controversies.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan

    The controversial couch has long been associated with Karan Johar's celebrity discussion show 'Koffee With Karan'. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the pilot episode, however, the show sparked controversy when Deepika admitted to "seeing other people" during the early stages of her relationship with Ranveer. The actress did, however, add that she was "mentally committed" to her husband. Her statement infuriated the public, who chastised her for using Ranveer as a backup plan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    'Adipurush'

    Om Raut's big-budget film 'Adipurush' that was based on Ramayana was a box office flop, despite being praised as the most stunning version of the Ramayana legend. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer disappointed the audience with subpar visual effects, bad graphics, subpar dialogue, and an even poorer plot. Although the makers changed several sentences after Adipurush's release, the film received a lot of mocking.

    Ranbir Kapoor's "wipe it off" remark on Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt remarked to Ranbir Kapoor during a lipstick application session. "When we used to go out at night, he (Ranbir Kapoor) is like wipe that off because he loves the natural color of my lips." She concluded that it was the reason she wiped her lipstick off with her fingertips, leaving merely a tint. Her message branded Ranbir as controlling, with many labeling the actor 'toxic'.

    'Animal'

    'Animal' by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become the center of attention. Although Ranbir Kapoor's performance impressed many, other people thought the film to be offensive. Its depiction of toxic masculinity, misogyny, chauvinistic mindset, unnecessary violence, and bad treatment of women sparked outrage online. Adding to the confusion was Rashmika Mandanna's unclear line delivery in the trailer, which left many puzzled. However, after the premiere of 'Animal', moviegoers saw that her discourse was on par with the film scene.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

    Kiss of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui was already in the spotlight due to his public divorce from Aaliya. In the midst of this, he co-starred in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' with Avneet Kaur. Nawazuddin, 49, and Avneet, 21, were seen kissing each other in a movie scene. Due to the vast age difference between the two, this prompted much criticism on social media. Later, the producers attempted to defend the scene by claiming that it was a fabricated scenario in which the cast was simply acting their parts.

