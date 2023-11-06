Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's parents upset and SHOCKED over her intimacy with Samarth Jurel

    Isha Malviya's family want her out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Isha’s parents are reportedly unhappy with their daughter getting cosy with her boyfriend on television. It is reported that Isha’s mother wasn’t aware of her relationship with Samarth.

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's parents upset and SHOCKED over her intimacy with Samarth Jurel RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    On Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya's relationship with her lover Samarth Jurel has gotten her into a lot of problems. It is said that Isha's parents are upset about their daughter cuddling up to her lover on national television. Lokesh Batta, the actress' co-star in Udaariyaan, has disclosed that he has spoken to her parents, who desire for her to leave Salman Khan's reality show.

    Isha and Samarth informed the other housemates that their families were aware of their relationship and that they were even making plans for the future. Lokesh told Pinkvilla that, in contrast to what they had said, "Isha's parents are so upset that they want her out of the show." Nonetheless, the terms of the contract bind them.

    Also Read: Manish Malhotra Diwali party: Bollywood couples who graced the event

    Samarth and Isha were seen snuggling in her bed during the most recent episode. About the same, Lokesh remarked, “Her mother also revealed that they’re not fine with Isha’s physical proximity with Samarth. They can’t see the show after Samarth’s entry, like before.”

    "Isha's mother is quite upset with her stint in the show," Lokesh continued. Her mother did not know her connection to Samarth Jurel. Her father, who works for the government, is likewise dissatisfied with her performance in the programme.

    Also Read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film sold over 44,000 tickets on its opening day; reports

    Salman Khan harshly criticised Isha last weekend for first denying her relationship with Bigg Boss 17 wildcard Samarth Jurel. Even though she had been seeing Samarth for a year, Isha openly refused to acknowledge that they were a couple, which caught everyone off guard. Later on, she admitted seeing him, but she struggled to embrace their relationship right away because she was worried about how her family and the public would see it.

    The tension among all the contestants increased last Sunday with Samarth Jurel's arrival in the Bigg Boss 17 house and Isha Malviya's unwillingness to provide the truth about his assertions. Abhishek Kumar, Isha's ex-boyfriend, is also a competitor on this year's competition.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date RKK

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date

    Friend star Matthew Perry buried in Hollywood's iconic cemetery, alongside Paul Walker, Willie Garson, Carrie Fisher and more RBA

    Matthew Perry buried in Hollywood's iconic cemetery, alongside Paul Walker, Willie Garson, Carrie Fisher

    World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli dances to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaleya', Anushka Sharma's 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' RKK

    World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli dances to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaleya', Anushka Sharma's 'Ainvayi Ainvayi'

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film sold over 44,000 tickets on its opening day; reports RBA

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film sold over 44,000 tickets on its opening day; reports

    'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he shares first look from the film RKK

    'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he shares first look from the film

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Two migrant workers found dead in Muvattupuzha; police confirms murder rkn

    Kerala: Two migrant workers found dead in Muvattupuzha; police confirms murder

    PM Modi joins Karnataka BJP leaders in criticizing Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM; check details

    PM Modi joins Karnataka BJP leaders in criticizing Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM; check details

    Delhi natural air purifiers 5 best indoor plants for cleaner living gcw eai

    Delhi's natural air purifiers: 5 best indoor plants for cleaner living

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Find out which constituencies vote in each phase AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Find out which constituencies vote in each phase

    Kerala Jail Violence: Who triggered clashes in high-security Viyyur Central Prison? anr

    Kerala Jail Violence: Who triggered clashes in high-security Viyyur Central Prison?

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon