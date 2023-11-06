Entertainment

Manish Malhotra's Diwali party: Bollywood couples who graced the event

Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar wore a red saree while Farhan Akhtar donned a white kurta set with a traditional jacket.

Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Madhav Nene

The adorable couple twinned in black outfits as Madhuri draped herself in a saree and her husband wore a kurta set with a Nehru jacket. 

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Sid-Kiara turned heads as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party bash. 

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput donned a glittery black saree while Shahid opted for a blue-white printed kurta and paired it with white pants.

Chunky Panday-Bhavana Panday

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday also twinned in yellow and looked stunning as they displayed couple goals. 

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

For the party, Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a white and black kurta and his wife chose to go with a sheer silver saree.

Pulkit Samrat- Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda raised eyebrows as the two looked gorgeous as they arrived for the birthday bash. 

