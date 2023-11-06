Entertainment
Shibani Dandekar wore a red saree while Farhan Akhtar donned a white kurta set with a traditional jacket.
The adorable couple twinned in black outfits as Madhuri draped herself in a saree and her husband wore a kurta set with a Nehru jacket.
One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Sid-Kiara turned heads as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party bash.
Mira Rajput donned a glittery black saree while Shahid opted for a blue-white printed kurta and paired it with white pants.
Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday also twinned in yellow and looked stunning as they displayed couple goals.
For the party, Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a white and black kurta and his wife chose to go with a sheer silver saree.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda raised eyebrows as the two looked gorgeous as they arrived for the birthday bash.