Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya is all set to make her big-screen debut with the Punjabi film Ishqa’n De Lekhe. Fans are eagerly waiting as the makers announce the film’s theatrical release on March 6, 2025, marking an exciting new chapter in career.

This is the upcoming Punjabi film, which will be making a mark in Isha Malviya's life with big breaks or ceilings, as the television star and Bigg Boss 17 pleasant contestant has with her big screen debut Ishqa'n De Lekhe. The buzz that her announcement generated has followed her transition from daily-soap stardom into reality television.

Bigg Boss 17 Fame Isha Malviya Makes Big-Screen Debut

Isha became a very familiar name from her television shows and then went through real success in Bigg Boss 17. The actor is known for his confidence and strong screen presence. Now she is entering Punjabi cinema. This film marks an important milestone in her professional journey as she will be seen playing the lead role in it, showcasing her different side in terms of acting capabilities.

Release Date Officially Announced

According to its makers, Ishqa'n De Lekhe is a romantic drama set to hit theaters on March 6, 2026. This notice has been given through social media, which has immediately drawn the attention of Isha's ever-increasing fan base. Her chemistry with costar Gurnam Bhullar in the film has already triggered discussions on the internet.

What the Film Holds Out

Ishqa'n De Lekhe is said to be an emotional love story centered on relationships, emotions, and heartfelt moments. Soulful storytelling with an intense romantic backdrop is expected to pull in audiences fond of meaningful narratives. The character of Isha is going to be impactful, giving her an opportunity to prove her versatility beyond television roles.

Clearly Isha expands horizons with this debut Punjabi film, and fans are eager to watch how she performs on the larger canvas. Ishqa'n De Lekhe may perhaps be a major milestone that defines the next stage of the actress' career.