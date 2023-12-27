Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai..', Ankita's mother reacts to video of Vicky allegedly trying to slap his wife

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Last week, Vicky Jain was allegedly seen attempting to slap his actress-wife Ankita Lokhande in a viral Bigg Boss 17 video. Later, Vicky clarified that he was trying to remove his blanket. Know how Ankita Lokhande's mother reacted to the incident.
     

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai...', Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to video of Vicky Jain allegedly trying to slap his wife RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 8:07 AM IST

    A video from Bigg Boss 17's home recently went viral on social media, shocking everyone. Vicky Jain was reportedly seen trying to slap his actress-wife Ankita Lokhande in the video. While the viral video enraged viewers, it has now been revealed that Vicky addressed the event later in the broadcast, claiming he was only trying to remove his blanket.

    It all began when Arun jabbed Vicky after an argument with Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek stood facing Vicky and Ankita as they lay on his bed. During the altercation, Ankita also joined in, which infuriated Vicky. Following this, the businessman sprang out of bed and appeared to try to attack Ankita, leaving her stunned.

    Also Read: Dua Lipa holidays in India, shares pictures from her Rajasthan trip

    Vandana Pandis Lokhande, Ankita's mother, has now reacted to it. In a video circulating on the internet, she is asked to respond to a Bigg Boss footage, and she responds, “Bilkul galat tha woh. Kyun ki main janti hu Vicky ko. Mere saath mein rehte hai woh. Toh I know them very well. Yeh bilkul galat hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. Kyunki woh bahut loving couple hai aur unko ek dusre ko pyar karne wala mila hai.”

    Also Read: 'Joker 2': Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's latest pictures from Todd Phillips's film out on Christmas

    Reacting to the incident, Abhishek said, “What did we just see? Did you try to hit Ankita Lokhande, your wife? Apni biwi ko marta hai Vicky Jain. Sab log dekho issne Ankita Lokhande ko maara. Arun Bhai sabko please batana ye (Vicky Jain hits his wife. Everybody see that he tried to slap Ankita Lokhande. Arun, please tell this to everyone),” as quoted by Indian Express. However, Vicky denied the allegations and clarified, “I was furiously keeping my blanket aside, stop making such big claims. It’s not a joke.”

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 8:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece RBA

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram gives major update on Jr NTR-starrer release date, details here RKK

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram reveals digital rights of Jr NTR-starrer is with THIS OTT platform

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out' RKK

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out'

    'Kochadaiiyaan' loan dispute: Actress Latha Rajnikanth granted bail by Karnataka High Court vkp

    ‘Kochadaiiyaan' loan dispute: Actress Latha Rajnikanth granted bail by Karnataka High Court

    Kanye West along with other names written on Israel missiles, here's who took credit for the act RKK

    Kanye West along with other names written on Israel missiles, here's who took credit for the act

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 27 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rs 7.86 lakh additional fund allotted for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Onam feast

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece RBA

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece

    Salman Khan turns 58: 7 best action-movies of the actor ATG

    Salman Khan turns 58: 7 best action-movies of the actor

    Salman Khan turns 58: 6 films that grossed over Rs 200 crore RKK EAI

    Salman Khan turns 58: 6 films that grossed over Rs 200 crore

    Salman Khan's Net Worth: Car collection, properties, income, and more RBA

    Salman Khan's Net Worth: Car collection, properties, income, and more

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon