Dua Lipa holidays in India, shares pictures from her Rajasthan trip

Popular singer Dua Lipa astonished her fans when she posted photographs of herself vacationing in India on her Instagram account.

The 28-year-old British-Albanian singer uploaded numerous stunning photos of herself exploring the region, as well as holiday greetings.

In the first image, she is seen posing against a stunning picture of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.

In the second image, she looked stunning as she stood beside a bench, dressed in a red and gold gown.

From the pictures, fans quickly deduced that she was on vacation in Rajasthan's Jodhpur ad welcomed her to India.

In one, Dua sat in a nice big car wearing a red leather jacket, a white tee, and pants. Her look displayed elegant and class.

She looked cute while she posed wearing a black Chanel sweatshirt and the background had the views of Jodhpur.

Her pictures revealed that she was not alone and that her trip to India was accompanied by her friends