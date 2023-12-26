Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dua Lipa holidays in India, shares pictures from her Rajasthan trip

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Dua Lipa shared a series of pictures from her India vacation on her Instagram.

    article_image1

    Popular singer Dua Lipa astonished her fans when she posted photographs of herself vacationing in India on her Instagram account. 

    article_image2

    The 28-year-old British-Albanian singer uploaded numerous stunning photos of herself exploring the region, as well as holiday greetings. 

    article_image3

    In the first image, she is seen posing against a stunning picture of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.

    article_image4

    In the second image, she looked stunning as she stood beside a bench, dressed in a red and gold gown. 

    article_image5

    From the pictures, fans quickly deduced that she was on vacation in Rajasthan's Jodhpur ad welcomed her to India. 

    article_image6

    In one, Dua sat in a nice big car wearing a red leather jacket, a white tee, and pants. Her look displayed elegant and class. 

    article_image7

    She looked cute while she posed wearing a black Chanel sweatshirt and the background had the views of Jodhpur.  

    article_image8

    Her pictures revealed that she was not alone and that her trip to India was accompanied by her friends

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Glued his hands to knees to stop taking drugs', reveals Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend ATG

    'Glued his hands to knees to stop taking drugs', reveals Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend

    Christmas 2023: Aadar Jain shares first photos of Kapoor holiday lunch; attends with girlfriend Alekha Advani ATG

    Christmas 2023: Aadar Jain shares first photos of Kapoor holiday lunch; attends with girlfriend Alekha Advani

    'Merry Christmas' tittle song out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi release the perfect festive song RKK

    'Merry Christmas' tittle song out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi release the perfect festive song

    Christmas 2023: Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra celebrate holidays with Ashvini Yardi [PICTURES] ATG

    Christmas 2023: Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra celebrate holidays with Ashvini Yardi [PICTURES]

    Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's latest pictures from Todd Phillips's film out on Christmas RBA

    'Joker 2': Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's latest pictures from Todd Phillips's film out on Christmas

    Recent Stories

    Glued his hands to knees to stop taking drugs', reveals Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend ATG

    'Glued his hands to knees to stop taking drugs', reveals Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend

    football Pele's death anniversary: 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian osf

    Pele's death anniversary: 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian

    Girlfriend Kiss: World's most kissable plant anr

    Girlfriend Kiss: World's most kissable plant

    I envy them; I was in the wrong era India's first world athletics medalist Anju Bobby George praises PM Modi

    'I was in the wrong era...' India's first world athletics medalist Anju Bobby George praises PM Modi (WATCH)

    Gmail hack You can easily unsubscribe spam emails with one click Know how to do it gcw

    Gmail hack: You can easily unsubscribe spam emails with one click; Know how to do it

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon