Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande turns 39; Vicky Jain and other contestants celebrate TV star's birthday in-house

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Vicky Jain's adorable birthday surprise for wife Ankita Lokhande goes viral. Recently, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Vicky Jain gave Ankita Lokhande the loveliest birthday surprise in Bigg Boss 17 to celebrate her birthday. The pair, who exchanged vows on December 14, 2021, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The Bigg Boss house is aglow with festivities. Ankita's birthday was celebrated on Salman Khan's reality programme, and her husband planned a lovely surprise for her big day. Vicky Jain's recitation of the shayari is becoming popular on social media.

In the clip, Vicky Jain recites, "Koyle si raatein meri, heere si entry teri...inhi mein doob jaun, aankhein jo gehri teri...main kabhi keh nahi paya magar, tujhse hi mukammal zindagi meri". Vicky Jain credited Ayesha and Munawar for being part of the surprise shayari.

In response to the shayari, Abhishek added another for Ankita, "Aaj tere iss din par tera hi haath maangna hai, tere har sukh dukh mein apne aap ko baantna hai, ab jab hum Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aa hi gate toh tere dushmano ko ek ek kar ke chhantna hai".

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On December 14, 2021, the pair exchanged vows. Being in the Bigg Boss house, their disagreements, deep devotion, compassion, and duty for each other have created an example of pair objectives for viewers and housemates alike.

