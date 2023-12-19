Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande turns 39; Vicky Jain and other contestants celebrate TV star's birthday in-house

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Vicky Jain's adorable birthday surprise for wife Ankita Lokhande goes viral. Recently, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande turns 39; Vicky Jain and other contestants celebrate TV star's birthday in-house RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Vicky Jain gave Ankita Lokhande the loveliest birthday surprise in Bigg Boss 17 to celebrate her birthday. The pair, who exchanged vows on December 14, 2021, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

    The Bigg Boss house is aglow with festivities. Ankita's birthday was celebrated on Salman Khan's reality programme, and her husband planned a lovely surprise for her big day. Vicky Jain's recitation of the shayari is becoming popular on social media. 

    In the clip, Vicky Jain recites, "Koyle si raatein meri, heere si entry teri...inhi mein doob jaun, aankhein jo gehri teri...main kabhi keh nahi paya magar, tujhse hi mukammal zindagi meri". Vicky Jain credited Ayesha and Munawar for being part of the surprise shayari.

    Also Read: 'Fighter': Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of 'Sher Khul Gye' [PICTURES]

    In response to the shayari, Abhishek added another for Ankita, "Aaj tere iss din par tera hi haath maangna hai, tere har sukh dukh mein apne aap ko baantna hai, ab jab hum Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aa hi gate toh tere dushmano ko ek ek kar ke chhantna hai".

    Also Read: Kajol's mother, veteran actress Tanuja discharged from hospital following brief ICU stay

    Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On December 14, 2021, the pair exchanged vows. Being in the Bigg Boss house, their disagreements, deep devotion, compassion, and duty for each other have created an example of pair objectives for viewers and housemates alike.
     

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Is Vijay better actor than Kamal Hassan...': Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko about Thalapathy Vijay rkn

    'Is Vijay better actor than Kamal Hassan...': Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko about Thalapathy Vijay

    Year Ender 2023: NMACC launch to Vicky Kaushal's Obsessed video-watch 10 viral Instagram videos RBA

    Year Ender 2023: NMACC launch to Vicky Kaushal's Obsessed video-watch 10 viral Instagram videos

    SHOCKING Pushpa 2 actor Jagadeesh confesses to blackmailing ex-partner which led to her committing suicide ATG

    SHOCKING! Pushpa 2 actor Jagadeesh confesses to blackmailing ex-partner which led to her committing suicide

    Dr Prayag sends legal notice to Drone Pratap in Bigg Boss for accusing him of assault during COVID quarantine vkp

    Dr Prayag sends legal notice to Drone Pratap in Bigg Boss for accusing him of assault during COVID quarantine

    Kajol mother, veteran actress Tanuja discharged from hospital following brief ICU stay SHG

    Kajol's mother, veteran actress Tanuja discharged from hospital following brief ICU stay

    Recent Stories

    Immunity booster to Hydration source: 7 reasons to enjoy apples in Winter ATG EAI

    Immunity booster to Hydration source: 7 reasons to enjoy apples in Winter

    'Is Vijay better actor than Kamal Hassan...': Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko about Thalapathy Vijay rkn

    'Is Vijay better actor than Kamal Hassan...': Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko about Thalapathy Vijay

    IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore meme fest explodes snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha to Allu Arjun: Know the cost of one Instagram post by these 7 South stars RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha to Allu Arjun: Know the cost of one Instagram post by these 7 South stars

    IPL 2024 Auction: 'Lord is back' - Video of Shardul Thakur wearing CSK jersey after reunion goes viral (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: 'Lord is back' - Video of Shardul Thakur wearing CSK jersey after reunion goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon