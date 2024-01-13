Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's mother says, 'Thappad Toh Kam Hai..' on her son's slapping Samarth Jurel

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Previously, Samarth Jurel's father weighed in on the debate, claiming that his son's actions were not provocative. In a recent interview, Abhishek Kumar’s mother also reacted to the incident.

    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Everyone was taken aback when Abhishek Kumar smacked Samarth Jurel in the Bigg Boss 17 house. The incident drew widespread notice, and Abhishek was eventually booted off the controversial reality show. He was brought back, however, when Salman Khan chastised Samarth and Isha for irritating him. Abhishek Kumar's mother also commented on the issue in a recent interview.

    Abhishek's mother stated that while her son should not have slapped Samarth, he did so in response to the latter's behaviour. “Woh haanth Uthana nahi tha, it was a reaction to action. Samarth was putting tissue in Abhishek’s mouth and he slapped. Whatever happened that day with Abhishek was totally wrong and very bad. Everyone knows that he has phobia and you are putting blanket on it, Dum ghoot sakta tha, anything could have happened. Samarth was forcefully putting tissue in his mouth. All this was right? Kahan tak sahi hai, Thappad toh kum hai Woh,” she told E-Times.

    Also Read: Ram Mandir inauguration: Ram Charan, wife Upasana receive ceremony invitation

    Samarth Jurel’s father also reacted to the controversy a few days back. He spoke to Indian Express recently when he said, “I feel both Samarth and Abhishek were wrong in that situation, don’t know why both of them got hyper. Abhishek was more worked up and his hand touched Samarth, but it’s okay.”

    He did, however, maintain that Samarth's actions were not "provocative." "What Samarth did to Abhishek was not poking or provocation; it was an escalated fight." If there was a conflict at home, that might happen to us as well," he continued.

    When asked about the choice to reintroduce Abhishek Kumar to Bigg Boss 17, Samarth's father stated, "Bringing Abhishek back was Bigg Boss' decision, and I think it is okay."

    Also Read: Actress Jaya Prada gets non-bailable arrest warrant for 7th time, here's why

    As part of the Bigg Boss 17 family week, both Abhishek Kumar's mother and Samarth Jurel's father paid visits to their boys inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. In addition to them, Munawar Faruqui's sister, Ayesha Khan's brother, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's moms, and Arun Shetty's wife paid visits to their loved ones within the contentious show. Mannara Chopra's sister and Isha Malviya's father both appeared on the show.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
