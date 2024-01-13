Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir inauguration: Ram Charan, wife Upasana receive ceremony invitation

    Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela were invited to the Ram Mandir opening ceremony. The temple consecration event will take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    The newest celebrities to be invited to the Ram Mandir consecration event in Ayodhya are Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the opening of the Ram temple. The event is set on January 22nd.

    The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony concludes a series of intricate rites that began on January 16 and culminated in the installation of the Ram Lalla statue in the magnificent temple. Tollywood actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana received a formal invitation to attend the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, after Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Dhanush, and other renowned celebrities.

    On Friday, January 12, Ram Charan's fan page published images of the same on X. Take a look at this post:

    On January 8, Dhanush was also invited to the auspicious occasion at Ayodhya. The Shroffs, Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger, are also on the elite guest list.

    Meanwhile, the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has invited around 7,000 guests, including politicians, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, entrepreneurs, and others.

    Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the popular TV series 'Ramayan,' have been invited to the occasion as well.

    Meanwhile, Ram Charan will soon be seen in 'Game Changer,' in which he will co-star with Kiara Advani. S Shankar directed the film, which is billed as a political thriller. Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj created the script.

    Ram Changer is looking forward to 'RC 16' in addition to 'Game Changer'. Bucchi Babu Sana, who also directed 'Uppena,' will direct the film. 

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 9:44 AM IST
