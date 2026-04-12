'Big Little Lies' creator David E. Kelley says 'we're getting the band back together' for Season 3. Francesca Sloane will write and executive produce the new instalment, which is based on author Liane Moriarty's upcoming sequel book.

'Big Little Lies' creator and Television Academy Hall of Famer David E. Kelley gave a minor update regarding the status of the much-anticipated third season of the HBO drama, reported Deadline. The 11-time Emmy-winning multi-hyphenate told People in a new interview that while he's "not allowed" to reveal specific details, fans should expect a reunion featuring their favourite seaside community moms. "We're getting the band back together, and it should be a good run again," he said.

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Season 3 Development and Source Material

Back in September, Deadline exclusively revealed Season 3 would be written and executive produced by Mr. & Mrs Smith co-creator, EP and showrunner Francesca Sloane. Her hiring fell under an exclusive two-year overall deal Sloane signed with the premium cable network.

The move represented a huge step forward for the production, currently in development, after Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, said in 2024 that he and his team were waiting for author Liane Moriarty's sequel book before moving forward with the thriller's junior instalment.

Moriarty's follow-up, expected to hit bookshelves on August 25 of this year, will feature a time jump, finding the women as moms of teenagers. "Right from the beginning, because of the show, there was talk about writing a sequel, but I was never interested right away because you put your characters through so much and it just didn't make sense to me to write something that followed on directly," Moriarty told USA Today of the 10-year jump. "A time jump always made sense to me."

'Big Little Lies' Cast and Acclaim

BLL stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, alongside cast members Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Meryl Streep, featuring in Season 2. The first season, about a quintet of Monterey, Calif, women embroiled in a homicide investigation, won half of its 16 Emmy nominations, reported Deadline.

David E. Kelley's Other Projects

Outside of BLL, Kelley created Margo's Got Money Troubles, an Apple TV dramedy starring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman, which is due to premiere April 15. (ANI)