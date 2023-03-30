Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bholaa Review OUT: Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol goes gaga over husband's film, calls it 'paisa vasool'

    Ajay Devgn and Kajol, their son Yug Devgn, and other family members attended the screening of the actor's most recent film, Bholaa. Here are her thoughts on the film.

    Bholaa Review OUT: Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol goes gaga over husband's film, calls it 'paisa vasool' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    On the festival of Ram Navami, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa will be released today, March 30. Ajay not only plays a key role in the film, but he also serves as the director. While fans are excited to see the film, the first evaluations have come from his family members – wife, actress Kajol, and mother Veena Devgn — who are all in favour of Ajay.

    Kajol and Veena were seen exiting a special film screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. They shared their thoughts with the photographers outside the venue when they exited. Kajol, who was spotted with the couple's kid Yug, was overheard telling the photographers, "Fantastic, fab, fab." Veena also expressed her enjoyment of the flick.

    Also Read: RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

    Kajol also took to her Instagram Stories to give a longer review. “Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool! I was clapping and cheering throughout," she wrote.

    India Tv - Kajol

    About Bholaa: 
    Bholaa is the U/A version of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Karthi and Arjun Das appear in the Tamil flick. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao play important parts in the Hindi version. The film also has cameo appearances by Abhishek Banerjee and Amala Paul. Deepak Dobriyal appears in the film's song 'Paan Dukaniya,' which was just released by the creators.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director

    According to Ajay Devgn, the film's highlight is a lengthy bike-truck scenario shot over 11 days with combatants, experts, and supervisors from India and Europe. The primary actor has acted in bike sequences.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Ajay Devgn Films, T Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Productions are all involved in the project. This is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial effort. Previously, the actor directed U Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022). Apart from Ajay, Tabu plays an important role in Bholaa.

    Ajay upcoming projects: 
    Ajay's next projects include the Amit Sharma-directed Maidaan, the yet-untitled Neeraj Pandey film, and the Rohit Shetty cop universe tale, Singham Again. He will begin filming for the Neraj Pandey-directed romantic thriller soon, followed by Singham Again in April. Ajay is also working on Raid 2, the formal announcement of which is due shortly.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh RBA

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai grabs eyeballs with embellished pink ethnic ensemble vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai grabs eyeballs with embellished pink ethnic ensemble

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan's birthday bash AHA

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for 'owning' copyright on her stage performances vma

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for owning 'copyright' on her stage performances

    Recent Stories

    Powerful blast creates crater in village near India-Pak border in J&K's Kathua

    Powerful blast creates crater in village near India-Pak border in J&K's Kathua

    Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller RBA

    Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller

    Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the US, says judge

    Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the US, says judge

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh RBA

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

    Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey vma

    Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon