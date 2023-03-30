Bholaa Review OUT: Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol goes gaga over husband's film, calls it 'paisa vasool'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, their son Yug Devgn, and other family members attended the screening of the actor's most recent film, Bholaa. Here are her thoughts on the film.

On the festival of Ram Navami, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa will be released today, March 30. Ajay not only plays a key role in the film, but he also serves as the director. While fans are excited to see the film, the first evaluations have come from his family members – wife, actress Kajol, and mother Veena Devgn — who are all in favour of Ajay.

Kajol and Veena were seen exiting a special film screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. They shared their thoughts with the photographers outside the venue when they exited. Kajol, who was spotted with the couple's kid Yug, was overheard telling the photographers, "Fantastic, fab, fab." Veena also expressed her enjoyment of the flick.

Kajol also took to her Instagram Stories to give a longer review. “Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool! I was clapping and cheering throughout," she wrote.

About Bholaa:

Bholaa is the U/A version of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Karthi and Arjun Das appear in the Tamil flick. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao play important parts in the Hindi version. The film also has cameo appearances by Abhishek Banerjee and Amala Paul. Deepak Dobriyal appears in the film's song 'Paan Dukaniya,' which was just released by the creators.

According to Ajay Devgn, the film's highlight is a lengthy bike-truck scenario shot over 11 days with combatants, experts, and supervisors from India and Europe. The primary actor has acted in bike sequences.

Ajay Devgn Films, T Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Productions are all involved in the project. This is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial effort. Previously, the actor directed U Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022). Apart from Ajay, Tabu plays an important role in Bholaa.

Ajay upcoming projects:

Ajay's next projects include the Amit Sharma-directed Maidaan, the yet-untitled Neeraj Pandey film, and the Rohit Shetty cop universe tale, Singham Again. He will begin filming for the Neraj Pandey-directed romantic thriller soon, followed by Singham Again in April. Ajay is also working on Raid 2, the formal announcement of which is due shortly.