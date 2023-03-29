Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director

    Actress Aishwarya Suresh aka Lachu Gram has revealed her relationship in the Bigg Boss house during her conversation with another contestant Anju. She said that her boyfriend is a director and photographer in the film industry.
     

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Actress Aishwarya Suresh aka Lachu Gram, has revealed her relationship in the Bigg Boss house during her conversation with another contestant Anju. She said that her boyfriend is a director and photographer in the film industry.

    Lachu also stated that she has been in the relationship for two years. Though she is older than him, she has the support of her family. 

    Lachu Gram was born in Kerala but grew up in South Africa's Johannesburg. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and actor. As per IMDB, she acted in the Malayalam film 'Thinkalazhcha Nischayam', which bagged National Award in 2022. The film was also honoured with 2 Kerala State Film Awards. The film was also nominated for IFFK and IFFI. Lachu Gram's real name is Aiswarya Suresh. However, she changed her name to Lachu after entering the film industry.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 premiered on Sunday with Superstar Mohanlal on the show. During the show's launch, the actor declared that season 5 would be a "battle of the originals." 

    This season has 18 contestants from different walks of life. The candidates are Reneesha Rahiman, Sobha Viswanath, Sagar Surya, Vishnu Joshi, Angeline Mariya, Sree Devi Menon, Junaiz VP, Anjuz Rosh, Aniyan Midhun, Nadira Mehrin, Akhil Marar, Rinosh George, Lachu Gram, Cerena Ann Johnson, Shiju Abdul Rasheed, Maneesha, Sruthi Lakshmi and Gopika. 

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 is available online on Disney+Hotsar and on television on Asianet. 

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
