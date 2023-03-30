Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bholaa LEAKED online: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's latest film free download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and others

    Bholaa movie leaked online: Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was released in theatres today, March 30. Yet, barely hours after its first release, the action thriller was leaked on many websites.
     

    Bholaa LEAKED online: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's latest film free download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez and others RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    Finally, the wait is over! Bholaa, the much-anticipated film, is slated to enter theatres on Thursday (March 30). The action-thriller, which stars a superb ensemble, portrays a 'Man on a Mission' who will go above and beyond to safeguard his daughter.

    The film, which stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande, and Vineet Kumar, appears to have been the latest victim of pirate sites, since it was reported to have leaked on the day of its release.

    Bholaa leaked online
    And now it appears that the Ajay Devgn-directed film has also fallen to piracy. According to sources, Bholaa is currently accessible for free download on sites like as Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, 123movies, Ibomma, and others.

    Those who search for phrases like Bholaa Free Download, Bholaa MP4 HD Download, Bholaa Tamil Rockers, Bholaa Telegram Links, Bholaa Free Download links, and others may all download the movie in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.

    After his summer 2022 movie 'Runway 34,' Bholaa is Ajay's fourth directorial. Ajay had a phenomenal theatrical run with his most recent film, 'Drishyam 2,' which pulled Bollywood out of difficulties and brought much-needed reprieve to the industry, now dealing with public indifference and the Boycott movement.

    The film will be released in theatres on March 30.

    Kajol also took to her Instagram Stories to give a longer review. “Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool! I was clapping and cheering throughout," she wrote.

    Say no to piracy
    We advise readers to avoid supporting piracy by seeing the film in theatres or on authorised OTT platforms when it is released digitally. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bholaa Review OUT: Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol goes gaga over husband's film, calls it 'paisa vasool' RBA

    Bholaa Review OUT: Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol goes gaga over husband's film, calls it 'paisa vasool'

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh RBA

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai grabs eyeballs with embellished pink ethnic ensemble vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai grabs eyeballs with embellished pink ethnic ensemble

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan's birthday bash AHA

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Recent Stories

    Kerala latest climate projections are scary; Study predicts 20 percent jump in extreme weather events

    Kerala's latest climate projections are scary; Study predicts 20 percent jump in extreme weather events

    Karnataka Election 2023: Politics erupts over 'Dahi' label, JD-S alleges Hindi imposition

    Karnataka Election 2023: Politics erupts over 'Dahi' label, JD-S alleges Hindi imposition

    Bholaa Review OUT: Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol goes gaga over husband's film, calls it 'paisa vasool' RBA

    Bholaa Review OUT: Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol goes gaga over husband's film, calls it 'paisa vasool'

    Powerful blast creates crater in village near India-Pak border in J&K's Kathua

    Powerful blast creates crater in village near India-Pak border in J&K's Kathua

    Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller RBA

    Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon