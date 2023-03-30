Bholaa LEAKED online: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's latest film free download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and others

Bholaa movie leaked online: Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was released in theatres today, March 30. Yet, barely hours after its first release, the action thriller was leaked on many websites.

Finally, the wait is over! Bholaa, the much-anticipated film, is slated to enter theatres on Thursday (March 30). The action-thriller, which stars a superb ensemble, portrays a 'Man on a Mission' who will go above and beyond to safeguard his daughter.

The film, which stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande, and Vineet Kumar, appears to have been the latest victim of pirate sites, since it was reported to have leaked on the day of its release.

Bholaa leaked online

And now it appears that the Ajay Devgn-directed film has also fallen to piracy. According to sources, Bholaa is currently accessible for free download on sites like as Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, 123movies, Ibomma, and others.

After his summer 2022 movie 'Runway 34,' Bholaa is Ajay's fourth directorial. Ajay had a phenomenal theatrical run with his most recent film, 'Drishyam 2,' which pulled Bollywood out of difficulties and brought much-needed reprieve to the industry, now dealing with public indifference and the Boycott movement.

Kajol also took to her Instagram Stories to give a longer review. “Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool! I was clapping and cheering throughout," she wrote.

Say no to piracy

We advise readers to avoid supporting piracy by seeing the film in theatres or on authorised OTT platforms when it is released digitally. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.