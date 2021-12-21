Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

Is Bharti Singh in debt? She has asked the media to help her financially with her pregnancy bills. Read to know about her current financial condition right here. Bharti is going to be a mother very soon.

Comedian and actor Bharti Singh lately announced her pregnancy news on social media. She was spotted by the paps lately by making funny statements and had also revealed if she wanted a boy or a girl.

In a clip posted by the paps, Bharti could be seen greeting the media with folded hands. She is seen sitting inside her car and requests paps to give votes. She further said that she wants all the media channels to pay her Rs. 50,000 each. She will pay for her delivery from that. She wanted to tell her fans about the same, but as the media has already published reports related to her pregnancy. She also said that she would let them know about the hospital details related to the same.

In another clip, a pap had asked if Bharti wanted a girl or a boy. She replied, saying that she wanted a girl. She further said that she wants a hard-working girl like herself. She said that she would tell her daughter to make a cup of tea. She also said that if she told her son for the same he would say that he is playing cricket.

Previously Bharti had posted a video clip where she had said that she was pregnant. The couple wanted a few months to go before declaring it to the world. Bharti is famous for her comic timings, and for her fans, it is big news as she is going to become a mother. Reports suggest that she is in her first trimester and has taken a break from her work commitments. She is also spending a lot of time at home. Reports also state that she reduced her weight by 15 kg. Popular TV pair Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are known for their hosting skills and comedy tadka. They were seen in many reality shows like India's Best Dancer.

