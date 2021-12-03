Bharti Singh- Haarsh Limbachiyaa third wedding anniversary: Here's how the couple fell in love

Famous TV pair Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the cutest couples of the TV industry. Here take a look back at their cute love story right here. Today the pair completed three years of their wedding anniversary.

Popular TV pair Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are known for their hosting skills and comedy tadka. They were seen in many reality shows like India's Best Dancer. On the occasion of their third wedding anniversary, here's looking at how the pair fell in love.



Bharti had started her career with The Great Indian Laughter back in 2008. Haarsh Limbachiyaa started off his career with Comedy Circus Ke Tansen back in 2011. They had met professionally for the first time and had fallen in love.

It was on December 3 when the pair had tied the knot in Goa in presence of their loved ones. Many well-known celebrities had attended the big fat wedding from the TV industry. Before their wedding, the pair had taken part in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye 8. They were also seen together in Comedy Nights Bachao, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and The Kapil Sharma Show.

It was eight years back when destiny had made the couple meet. She was just a contestant, and he was a scriptwriter. The pair had once told a leading daily that it was not love at first sight for them, but they had felt a strong connection with one another instantly. Also read: Bharti Singh explains why she is not planning baby; the comedian gets emotional

