Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal has released a new independent single titled 'Bairi Piya'. She expressed her love for independent music, stating it gives her the freedom to explore sounds and discover different sides of herself beyond playback music.

Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal has come up with a new single, 'Bairi Piya'. Speaking about the release, Shreya shared, “Independent music has been an important part of my journey for a long time because it gives me the freedom to explore songs and sounds outside the usual spaces I get to experience through playback music. Every independent project has brought something different for me, whether it was experimenting with a sound, collaborating with another artist or simply approaching a song differently."

She added, "With ‘Bairi Piya’, I was drawn to the melody and the simplicity of the song, and I enjoyed exploring this softer, contemporary space. I think this is what I enjoy most about independent music, the freedom to keep discovering different sides of myself through it.”

A Full Circle Moment

Her latest single, ‘Bairi Piya’, has been released via Universal Music India. Interestingly, it was in 2002 that Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood playback debut at just 16 with the romantic duet “Bairi Piya” from Devdas. And today, she has released an independent song with the same name, 'Bairi Piya'.